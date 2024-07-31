BBMP, police plan to remove illegal banners 

Bengaluru: The BBMP met with the city police on Tuesday to develop a plan for removing illegal flexes and banners that continue to proliferate despite penal provisions.
In the meeting, attended by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, discussions focused on raiding premises where flexes and banners are printed and increasing night patrolling.
The city police also decided to appoint a nodal officer in every station to coordinate with the BBMP on clearing illegal flexes.
The BBMP requested citizens to call the 1533 helpline number to report illegal flexes. Additionally, the civic body plans to introduce an application where requests to put up flexes can be made.
The meeting was held following orders from the Karnataka High Court, which has raised concerns about the increase in illegal flexes posing risks to motorists and pedestrians.
The BBMP has so far removed over 8,500 illegal flexes and filed FIRs against 180 individuals.
