BBMP readies war room to check poll code violations

Bengaluru: The BBMP has set up various centres to keep an eye on violations pertaining to the model code of conduct (MCC), which is in effect as part of the Lok Sabha elections.
Helpline number 1950 has been established to receive complaints from citizens.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who is also the district electoral officer, inspected the Media Certification and Supervision Cell, Control Room, Transport Cell as well as Election Expenditure Cell, all of which are established in the BBMP’s head office.
The scrutiny cell will keep watch over news reports and advertisements in the media as well as monitor social media. A separate team will also be monitoring news channels.
(Published 21 March 2024, 21:05 IST)