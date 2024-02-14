JOIN US
Home india karnataka bengaluru

BBMP recovers encroached land worth Rs 85 crore in Yelahanka

According to the statement by BBMP, the encroachers had put up temporary sheds in the encroached area and were running commercial establishments as well.
Last Updated 13 February 2024, 21:14 IST

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has recovered encroached property worth Rs 85 crore spread across 2.75 acres in Yelahanka.

The BBMP, with the support from the Revenue Department and the police, conducted an encroachment removal drive on Tuesday.

“Close to 140 police personnel along with 70 labourers were involved in removing the encroachments. Four JCBs and 12 tractors were used for the purpose,” a statement by the BBMP said.

The officials are now planning to put a chain link fencing to prevent any encroachments in the future.

(Published 13 February 2024, 21:14 IST)
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaBBMP

