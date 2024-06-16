BBMP removes nearly 3,800 illegal flexes, banners in 15 days

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has removed close to 3,800 illegal flexes and banners in just the last 15 days.
The high court has warned the BBMP multiple times about illegal flexes, and recently Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also instructed the BBMP to ensure the prompt removal of such illegal flexes and banners.
In the process of removing 3,843 banners and flexes, the BBMP filed 76 police complaints, resulting in 48 FIRs being registered. The civic body has also collected Rs 75,000 in penalties.
BBMP officials urge the public to refrain from installing such banners, as they are illegal and detract from the city’s aesthetics.
The BBMP has requested citizens to report illegal hoardings by sending photographs to 9480683939 or calling the helpline at 1533.
Published 15 June 2024, 22:30 IST