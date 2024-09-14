BBMP rolls out e-khata facility for two newly-merged villages

Bengaluru: Residents of two villages in Hemmigepura, which were incorporated into the BBMP's jurisdiction in 2020-21, can now easily apply for an e-khata certificate with just a click.
The civic body has introduced a digital platform that seamlessly integrates the e-swathu certificate — previously issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) — with the BBMP’s e-khata system. This facility is expected to benefit around 2,500 properties.
The two villages, Mallasandra and Manavarthekaval, were part of the gram panchayat until they were brought under the BBMP limits about two years ago.
Through this online system, owners of 2,500 properties can use their existing e-Swathu number to retrieve their self-assessment scheme (SAS) application number and pay BBMP property taxes. Once the taxes are up-to-date, property owners can effortlessly download the BBMP e-khata certificate.
Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner of the BBMP’s Revenue Division, noted that properties not listed on the website will need to apply for a new e-khata online.
