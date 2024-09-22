BBMP seeks action against family for assaulting its staff

Bengaluru: BBMP’s chief commissioner, Tushar Girinath, has written to the Bengaluru City police to initiate action against a family for assaulting its cleanliness staff (pourakarmika) and using casteist slurs. The letter also cites the police complaint filed at Byadarahalli station on September 11.
The BBMP has requested the city police commissioner, B Dayananda, to instruct police officials to take suitable action against the offenders.
Last week, Byadarahalli police registered a case against a woman and her son for allegedly assaulting a group of pourakarmikas and using casteist slurs. The duo faces charges under various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Ordinance 2014 and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.
According to Lakshmi’s complaint, the incident began when Chandru’s mother initiated a confrontation after Lakshmi refused to take household waste. “We are responsible for cleaning the street. Household waste is collected by auto tippers,” Lakshmi responded. This reportedly angered the family, leading to a confrontation that escalated into physical violence and verbal abuse.
Five pourakarmikas were treated at Herohalli Government Hospital for injuries sustained during the incident, states the complaint.
Last Tuesday, BBMP Pourakarmika Sangha condemned the assault and the authorities’ inaction, demanding justice for the pourakarmikas.
Published 21 September 2024, 21:19 IST