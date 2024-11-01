Bengaluru: BBMP seeks suggestions for site to build skydeck

<p>Bengaluru: The BBMP has issued a public notice seeking suggestions for suitable land to construct the proposed skydeck. </p>.<p>Planned as a 250-metre tall edifice, the skydeck aims to promote tourism and showcase Bengaluru's modernity. The civic body has tentatively identified a 25-acre land parcel in Hemmigepura, near the head office of Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE). </p>.<p>BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath stated, "If there are any objections or suggestions from the public regarding the proposed construction of the skydeck in Hemmigepura (near the NICE cloverleaf), or if there is an alternative suitable location in the west or southwest of Bengaluru for a 250-metre sky tower, we request submissions within seven days." </p>.BBMP seals four buildings on Bengaluru's MG Road for defaulting property tax .<p>Submissions can be emailed to bbmpeepc3@gmail.com or presented in writing at the office of the chief commissioner at the BBMP head office. </p>.<p>While the state cabinet has granted in-principal approval for the skydeck at Hemmigepura, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has expressed concerns as the land is currently under the custody of NICE, a private agency. The Urban Development Department has requested the land from NICE at no cost. </p>.<p>If the skydeck is built in Hemmigepura, it may hinder plans for a second airport in Bengaluru’s southern region. </p>