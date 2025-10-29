<p class="bodytext">The third edition of the Bangalore Fountain Pen Show will showcase fountain pens of various styles, makes and models, including vintage pieces.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Following last year’s enthusiastic response to colourful inks, this edition will feature an even wider variety of shades, says Dr Sunil Alur from the organising team. Ink-focused brands such as Sheaffer, Montblanc, Monteverde, Lamy, and Private Reserve will exhibit their collections. The show will feature leading brands like Pininfarina and Omas, alongside Kaweco, Montblanc, Vazir, Ranga Pens, and Pilot who have exhibited previously.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Among the highlights are the Pelikan Goldfish pen, considered a collector’s item, the special-edition Pilot Vanishing Point Fountain Pen, and hand-painted pens crafted by artists from Russia and Jaipur.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The event will also host activities like calligraphy workshops, live sketching sessions, and handwriting analysis.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Alur said they have seen a 40% increase in enquiries compared to the previous edition. “People from both within Bengaluru and outside the city have shown interest to attend the event,” he said. The event is organised by The India Pen Show in collaboration with Trustwell Hospitals.</p>.<p class="bodytext">October 31 to November 2, 10 am to 7 pm, at Trustwell Hospitals, J C Road. Entry free. For details, visit @theindiapenshow on Instagram or contact 99720 15252 on WhatsApp.</p>