Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Fountain pen show returns on Friday

Following last year’s enthusiastic response to colourful inks, this edition will feature an even wider variety of shades, says Dr Sunil Alur from the organising team.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 23:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 23:45 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolifeFountain pen

Follow us on :

Follow Us