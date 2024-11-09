BBMP sets up zone-wise helpdesks for e-khatas

<p>Bengaluru: Citizens who need to register or sell their properties at the sub-registrar office and are facing challenges in getting e-khatas may contact the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) zone-wise helpdesk. </p><p>A press release by the BBMP noted that BangaloreOne centres will also assist in e-khata applications, starting November 13. </p><p>However, those who are looking to get the e-khatas in due course are advised not to rush. Citizens looking to get e-khata registration should not meet BBMP officials unless they are asked to in writing, the release added. </p>.BBMP gets traffic police approval to white-top 18 roads .<p>Before calling the helplines, citizens should see a training video at https://youtu.be/0rHM1oO-<br>M8g?si=JH8AAEOd57naTOVl to apply themselves online at <br>https://BBMPeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in and generate acknowledgment. </p>