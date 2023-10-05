BBMP shelves JC Road flyover project

The BBMP has temporarily shelved the proposal to build a 1.8-km flyover on JC Road between Minerva Circle and Kasturba Road.
Even as the civic body prepares a comprehensive infrastructure plan to decongest the city, it decided to drop the flyover proposal based on the advice of the Urban Development Department (UDD).
After the Basavaraj Bommai-led government allotted Rs 20 crore for the project in 2022, the BBMP revisited the decade-old proposal with the fish-belly redesigning of the flyover, which its technical advisory committee (TAC) had approved in December 2022. The proposal was then sent to the government for approval to float tenders.
It is learnt that the state government has communicated to the civic body not to go ahead with the project for now. The decision comes at a time when the BBMP is working on a larger plan to build tunnel roads to help private vehicles.
Moreover, the Congress government has allotted funds for just a single flyover to enhance connectivity to the Sir M Visvesvaraya terminal in Baiyappanahalli.
Planned at Rs 270 crore, the JC Road flyover envisaged an easy commute to motorists, bypassing seven junctions, including Minerva, Urvashi Talkies, Cauvery Talkies, Hudson Circle and Halasuru Gate police station.
Although the project was first proposed in 2012, it was shelved in 2018 to make way for a longer elevated corridor project that never took off.