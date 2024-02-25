BBMP suspends officer for ordering destruction of English nameboards of shops in viral video

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has suspended one of its health officers who had ordered his staff to damage English nameboards because they didn't follow the 60 per cent Kannada rule.

The civic body took action against KL Vishwanath, a senior health officer from KR Puram, after videos widely shared on social media showed BBMP workers tearing down English letters from the name boards of shops and other commercial establishments on TC Palya Main Road in eastern Bengaluru.

The BBMP's Joint Commissioner (Mahadevapura Zone) suspended Vishwanath on February 23 under Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Act, 1965.