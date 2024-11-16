Home
BBMP to adopt revenue dept’s model for e-khata

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said while the property tax payment system has been digitised, the khata issuance process remained manual, with many gaps.
DHNS
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 02:53 IST

