BBMP to close 13 bank accounts

<p>Bengaluru: As the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ceased to exist, a decision has been taken to close as many as 13 bank accounts and transfer the closing balance to the main account.</p>.<p>For the time being, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will take control of the 73 remaining bank accounts until the new system takes off.</p>.<p>The BBMP also noted that there are about 205 other bank accounts maintained by the different departments, including hospitals, schools and the forest wing. These accounts will continue to be used.</p>