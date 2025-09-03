Menu
BBMP to close 13 bank accounts

As the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ceased to exist, a decision has been taken to close as many as 13 bank accounts and transfer the closing balance to the main account.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 02:31 IST
Published 03 September 2025, 02:31 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

