BBMP to formalise hygiene clauses for eateries in trade licence applications  

Bengaluru: Following multiple food safety complaints, the BBMP will revamp the trade licence application process with clear safety requirements for eateries.
BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Suralkar Vikas Kishore confirmed the plan to DH. “Now, we ask them to practise hygiene in the establishment and ensure the food quality is up to the mark,” Kishore said. “But that is only unofficial practice. We want to make clear and mandatory norms to get the trade licence. We are working in this regard.”
The civic body will ask for a mandatory undertaking while applying for a trade licence. The undertaking will bind the eatery owner to ensure a washroom for workers, better hygiene facilities, and waste disposal.
A senior BBMP official disclosed to DH regarding a complaint they received recently about a well-known Indiranagar eatery that lacked a washroom for its workers. The new trade licence application process will end such hygiene issues. “Washroom for workers was not a requirement for trade licence till now, but we realise it is crucial for hygiene. (Till now) We assumed everyone will have such basic facilities, but after the recent complaint, we want to make the rules clear and put it on paper,” a senior BBMP official said.
Recently, the Chief Minister Office’s (CMO) Public Grievances Cell noticed poor food quality across some outlets in the state. It pulled up Food Safety Department officials and the BBMP, which forced them to act against the offenders. The Food Safety Department launched a statewide crackdown on eateries with poor hygiene.
One more official revealed jurisdictional issues in handling the eateries.
The Karnataka Health Department and the Food Safety Department found artificial colours and carcinogenic chemicals in pani puri, shocking both vendors and food buffs alike. Youngsters who frequently eat out stress the need to stringently regulate and monitor the vendors.
“Street food might not always be hygienic, but I never realised the danger. Despite recent developments, it is tough to resist the flavours and convenience of eating out,” said Afraah, a techie.
Many streetside food stalls and eateries are concerned since the recent reports have triggered a fall in business.
Vendors on Church Street, Indiranagar, and Koramangala expressed to DH their fears of customers staying away.
“The findings are harming our reputation. Despite us ensuring hygiene, the people are hesitant to eat out,” said Mohan, a shawarma vendor.
Published 05 July 2024, 23:03 IST