BBMP to launch text blitz against six lakh tax defaulters  

Bengaluru: The BBMP is set to adopt a corporate-like approach in chasing property tax defaulters, announcing plans to dispatch reminder SMS messages every 15 days.
In the initial phase, the civic body has identified nearly six lakh people collectively owing Rs 500 crore in property taxes to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The civic body plans to collect Rs 4,500 crore by the end of the current financial year.
In addition to the reminders, the BBMP intends to include information about legal consequences for prolonged tax default in the messages. The draft message to be sent to the six lakh tax defaulters outlines potential actions under the BBMP Act 2020.
The message warns, “You have not paid property tax up to date. Please note, default makes you liable for action under the BBMP Act 2020, including distress and sale of movable properties, attachment and sealing of immovable properties, entry of attachment in the encumbrance certificate issued by the sub-registrar, seizure and recovery from bank accounts and criminal cases.”
Encouraging citizens to seek clarification, the message provides contact information for local ward or assistant revenue officers (ARO), and includes a link for digital property tax payments.
BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil said: “The SMS is going to be sent to six lakh tax defaulters who owe about Rs 600 crore to the BBMP. If they do not pay, the actions mentioned in the SMS will be taken.”
He said the text messages are necessary since authorities do not want to take action on the defaulters without giving them sufficient time to pay up the outstanding amounts.
Over the past two months, the BBMP has actively pursued property tax defaulters, resorting to measures such as selling shops or issuing warnings to confiscate movable assets for residential buildings.
In December, the civic body established a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the assessment, recovery, and management of property tax, as well as the maintenance of property records as it wants to go all-out against habitual tax defaulters.
The BBMP has also created standard formats for sending intimation messages for property tax payments, serving notices to defaulters, and outlined steps for recovering dues through the auction of movable and immovable properties. The SOP has delegated responsibilities among revenue officers, joint commissioners, and zonal commissioners to ensure smooth functionality.
Under the BBMP Act, officers are authorised to seize both movable and immovable properties by issuing distress warrants. In the case of commercial establishments, the BBMP has the power to cancel trade licences.