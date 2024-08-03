Home
BBMP to organise tree plantation drive  

The week-long drive is scheduled to take place from August 6 to 12, with each zone given specific targets. The BBMP's forest department has already collected the necessary saplings and made arrangements for the drive.
DHNS
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 21:52 IST

Comments

Bengaluru: The BBMP has organised a tree plantation drive across lakes and parks in the city, aiming to plant nearly 19,850 saplings.

The BBMP is encouraging citizens, Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) and lake groups to participate by contacting their zonal forest officers.

Interested citizens can reach out to the following Range Forest Officers (RFO): Yelahanka: 7019196107; Mahadevapura: 9480685541; Bommanahalli: 9480685399; RR Nagar: 776055345; and Dasarahalli: 9448234928.

Published 02 August 2024, 21:52 IST
