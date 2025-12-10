<h2>NDA's policy is to detect, delete and deport illegal immigrants: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha</h2>.<p>Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the NDA's policy is clear -- detect, delete and deport illegal immigrants. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ndas-policy-is-to-detect-delete-and-deport-illegal-immigrants-amit-shah-in-lok-sabha-3826685">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IndiGo crisis: DGCA sets up 8-member oversight team; deploys 2 members at airline's corporate office</h2>.<p>Tightening the screw on Rahul Bhatia-controlled IndiGo, aviation safety regulator DGCA has set up an eight-member oversight team, following the airline cancelling flights in large numbers due to crew shortage. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indigo-crisis-dgca-sets-up-8-member-oversight-team-deploys-2-members-at-airlines-corporate-office-3826570">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Air India admits compliance culture needs overhaul after flying Airbus without permit</h2>.<p>An Air India investigation into why one of its Airbus planes conducted eight commercial flights without an airworthiness permit found "systemic failures", a company document showed, putting the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/air-india-admits-compliance-culture-needs-overhaul-after-flying-airbus-without-permit-3826436">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Married her brother': Donald Trump's new diatribe against Ilhan Omar, mocks her 'little turban'</h2>.<p>United States President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on US representative Ilhan Omar referring to her hijab as “the little turban” and calling for her to be deported. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/married-her-brother-donald-trumps-new-diatribe-against-ilhan-omar-mocks-her-little-turban-3826267">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Goa fire: Owners of nightclub fail to get interim relief; court to hear transit anticipatory bail plea on Thursday</h2>.<p>Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub that caught fire killing at least 25 people, on Wednesday failed to get interim relief from a Delhi court which posted their plea seeking transit anticipatory bail for hearing the following day. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa/goa-fire-owners-of-nightclub-fail-to-get-interim-relief-court-to-hear-transit-anticipatory-bail-plea-on-thursday-3826423">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Who is Justice G R Swaminathan? The Madras High Court judge at centre of impeachment move</h2>.<p>Justice G R Swaminathan, against whom the Opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance submitted an impeachment petition on Tuesday, hails from Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvarur in the Cauvery Delta region. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/who-is-justice-g-r-swaminathan-the-madras-high-court-judge-at-centre-of-impeachment-move-3826420">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tirupati dupatta 'scam' | Polyester shawls passed off as silk at Tirupati, TTD urges for ACB probe</h2>.<p>After the fake ghee and Parakamani theft cases, an internal vigilance inquiry by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has exposed yet another major irregularity that polyester shawls were allegedly passed off as silk for nearly a decade at the revered Tirumala temple. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/tirupati-dupatta-scam-polyester-shawls-passed-off-as-silk-at-tirupati-ttd-urges-for-acb-probe-3826360">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka power tussle: BJP rakes up issue in Assembly, says 'confusion' over leadership hitting state's development</h2>.<p>Power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar entered the Assembly’s proceedings Wednesday when Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said political uncertainty over the top post was affecting the state’s development. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-power-tussle-bjp-rakes-up-issue-in-assembly-says-confusion-over-leadership-hitting-states-development-3826438">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘Neither aware of, nor had accepted’: Shashi Tharoor on ‘receiving’ Veer Savarkar Award</h2>.<p>Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he would not accept an award named after Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, nor attend a related event in Delhi, in the absence of clarifications about its nature or the organisation presenting it. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/neither-aware-of-nor-had-accepted-shashi-tharoor-on-receiving-veer-savarkar-award-3826228">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Explained | How will Australia implement its social media ban for children under 16 years</h2>.<p>Australia's new law banning children aged 16 years and below from social media came into effect on Wednesday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/explained-how-will-australia-implement-its-world-first-social-media-ban-for-children-under-16-years-3826174">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>IPL 2026: League's valuation plummets 20% in 2025; RCB overtakes CSK after maiden title</strong></h2>.<p>The Indian Premier League (IPL) ecosystem brand value plummeted 20 per cent to $9.6 billion in 2025 from $12 billion in 2024, according to data from Brand Finance. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-leagues-valuation-plummets-20-in-2025-rcb-overtakes-csk-after-maiden-title-3826087">Read more</a></p>