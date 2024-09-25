Bengaluru civic body to roll out LED streetlights project in four packages

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's civic body is set to implement a major streetlight project, replacing traditional sodium vapour lamps with energy-efficient LED bulbs across seven city zones, excluding Mahadevapura, which already has a sufficient number of LED lights.
The project, approved by the state government, will be rolled out in four packages.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has so far issued tenders for two packages: RR Nagar and Dasarahalli, as well as West and Yelahanka. South, East and Bommanahalli are part of two separate packages.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath highlighted that cities like Mysuru and Tumakuru had already made this transition, which enhances energy efficiency. "It operates on an annuity model, avoiding initial capital investment. A fresh survey will be conducted to assess existing LED installations."
Currently, the BBMP spends around Rs 350 crore annually on maintaining about 5,00,000 streetlights, with electricity costs nearing Rs 280 crore. Transitioning to LED technology is expected to reduce these electricity expenses to approximately Rs 86.31 crore per annum, though maintenance costs for LEDs may offset some savings.
The rollout is planned for mid next year.
Published 25 September 2024, 03:00 IST