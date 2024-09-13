BBMP tree census makes 5% progress, completion expected in three months

Bengaluru: The BBMP has achieved around 5% progress in its city-wide tree census.
The civic body has enlisted the help of eight private agencies for on-ground enumeration and is working with the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Application Center (KSRSAC) to develop a comprehensive database.
BLG Swamy, BBMP Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), stated that the census will be completed within three months.
"We have divided the task among eight agencies, with each agency responsible for covering 100 square kilometres. They will record tree species, girth and photographs in the software. So far, approximately 1,43,100 trees have been identified. We estimate there are around 25 lakh trees across Bengaluru," Swamy said.
He added that the BBMP plans to make the data publicly accessible once the enumeration is complete.
Published 12 September 2024, 23:29 IST