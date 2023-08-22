Home
BBMP uploads maps of newly carved wards

Details like the geographical area, total population assembly, and parliamentary constituency, among others, are included in the maps, which can be downloaded for better understanding of the wards and how accessible it is to the residents.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 22:33 IST

The BBMP on Monday uploaded maps of all 225 wards that were notified by the state government three days ago.

Details like the geographical area, total population assembly, and parliamentary constituency, among others, are included in the maps, which can be downloaded for better understanding of the wards and how accessible it is to the residents. 

Citizens can view the maps on http://bbmpdelimitation2023.com. When these wards were notified on August 18, the government had given 15 days' time to submit comments and objections. These maps are expected to provide more clarity to the citizens. 

After the delimitation exercise is completed, the government is expected to announce reservation for wards, following which the elections to the BBMP will be held.

Bengaluru does not have an elected council since September 2020, which is the longest in the recent history. 

(Published 21 August 2023, 22:33 IST)
