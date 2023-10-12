BBMP vs BMRCL: Metro work causing floods, says Palike official

Prahlad acknowledges that inter-linkages between drains have been affected since Metro construction commenced. However, he asserts that underpasses and low-lying roads, while prone to flooding, drain off water more effectively than the ORR. In contrast, a senior Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) official rebuts the BBMP’s claims. He asserts that the BMRCL takes measures to ensure proper drainage conditions and maintains the main carriageway. Service roads along the ORR, he contends, are the BBMP’s responsibility, and the BMRCL has constructed temporary drains to mitigate any potential impact on existing ones.