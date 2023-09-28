Home
BBMP’s cleanliness drive to commence from October 1

The BBMP aims to make the city clean and hygienic, and also raise awareness among citizens about the importance of maintaining their surroundings in a cleaner and greener condition to restore Bengaluru's reputation as the Garden City.
Last Updated 27 September 2023, 20:29 IST

As part of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, the Solid Waste Management (SWM) wing of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will initiate a cleanliness drive in at least two locations in every ward on October 1.

The BBMP aims to make the city clean and hygienic, and also raise awareness among citizens about the importance of maintaining their surroundings in a cleaner and greener condition to restore Bengaluru's reputation as the Garden City.

According to a statement by the BBMP, the drive will include the cleaning of waste dumps, debris, blackspots near water bodies, areas susceptible to garbage accumulation, railway tracks, roadside areas, spaces under bridges and flyovers, slums, marketplaces, places of worship, tourist destinations, bus stands, schools, colleges, and healthcare institutions.

(Published 27 September 2023, 20:29 IST)
