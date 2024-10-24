BBP's assistant elephant caretaker drowns after animal walks deep into lake  

<p>An elephant kavadi (assistant caretaker) at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) drowned in Seegekatte Lake on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Gopal (20), who had recently joined the BBP's elephant care centre, was responsible for a 10-year-old elephant named Sampath.</p>.<p>Gopal had taken the elephant to the lake's edge to clean him when the animal suddenly moved into deeper waters, causing Gopal, who was seated on the elephant, to drown.</p>.<p>Despite efforts by other kavadis at the scene to save him, they were unsuccessful. Fire and emergency personnel recovered Gopal's body after a two-hour search.</p>.<p>The body was later sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.</p>.<p>A BBP official noted that the state zoo authority's member secretary visited the site to assess the situation. "The BBP has submitted a request for ex gratia and additional support for Gopal's family," the official added.</p>