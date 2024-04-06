BDA hands over Manyata residency to Palike

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has transferred 82 acres and two guntas of land in Rachenahalli, developed by Manyata Promoters Pvt Ltd about 15 years ago, to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Despite its location within the city's core area, the property remained under the BDA's custody until now.

Developers said the BBMP typically refrains from taking ownership of private layouts, even though property owners diligently pay taxes.

"Taking ownership means that the BBMP is required to maintain the civic amenities in the area. But the civic body is not ready to fund it. Hundreds of private layouts are waiting to be transferred from the BDA to the BBMP, but there is lack of willingness on the part of the civic officials,” said a developer.

Manyata Residency, spanning 33 survey numbers and comprising 450 sites, is nestled in North Bengaluru.