BDA in spot for illegal clearing of undergrowth in Jarakabande

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) seems to have landed in a spot for bulldozing through bushes and saplings in the Jarakabande Kaval reserve forest in Bengaluru north on Friday.
In 2020, the BDA sought 25 acres of the reserved forest to build an 8-lane peripheral ring road. Last year, however, officials told the expert committee of the Union Environment Ministry that they would build a flyover for the project. They are yet to seek permission for the same.
On Friday, following an alert from activists, officials of the Bengaluru Urban Forest Department inspected the forest and found that the authority had gained illegal entry. However, officials said no trees were cut.
To a question, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Conservator of Forest N Ravindra Kumar said he visited the area and found that undergrowth has been removed. “The BDA was given approval for the enumeration of the trees in the path of the peripheral ring road flyover. However, bushes and saplings have been cleared. We will write to the authorities to get an explanation,” he said.