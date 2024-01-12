BDA locks horns with KIADB over approving industrial layouts

In response to the BDA’s letter, dated December 22, KIADB’s Chief Executive Officer, Mahesh N, has requested the authority to withdraw its communication. He pointed out that KIADB is the designated planning authority for all industrial areas. Mahesh N also reminded the BDA that the clearances granted by the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) and the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) for all projects are binding on all members, including the Urban Development department, which is part of these committees.