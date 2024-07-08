BDA may split 74-km Peripheral Ring Road into 3 parts to attract bidders

Bengaluru: With the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) finding no bidders for its ambitious Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, the 74-km corridor is likely to be split into three parts to attract better participation. This is being done to distribute the total cost of the project — estimated at Rs 27,000 crore — among three companies as against the earlier requirement of one firm footing the entire bill.
The proposal and other modalities of taking the long-pending project forward were discussed at length at a recent meeting chaired by Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar. BDA Chairman NA Haris and Commissioner N Jayaram were among those present, DH has learnt.
As per the plan, the 74-km road, which will form a semicircle around Bengaluru, will be divided into three parts: Tumakuru Road to Ballari Road, Ballari Road to Old Madras Road and Old Madras Road to Hosur Road.
Experts believe splitting the project is a good idea as it will attract better competition and has minimum risk.
The other subject discussed at the closed-door meeting was the width of the project. While the original plan entailed building a 100-metre-wide road with space for metro or monorail at the median and a dedicated lane for cyclists, the government is likely to reduce the width to between 60 metres and 75 metres. The remaining space is being considered for commercial development, a proposal first mooted in 2016.
“We had arrived at 50 years of toll collection when the total project cost was estimated at Rs 14,000 crore. As farmers are demanding compensation as per the 2013 land acquisition Act, we revised the estimate to Rs 27,000 crore. We are thinking of using the 25-metre space along the PRR for redevelopment,” a BDA official said.
The BDA is also considering providing land instead of cash compensation to farmers in its new layouts.
DH earlier reported the authority’s plan to acquire about 2,000 acres of land beyond Whitefield and Yelahanka to form new layouts. However, there is fear that land compensation could take many years for the BDA to build the PRR.
A source in the government told DH that the BDA has been asked to look at different options by studying similar projects executed in other states. “No decision will be taken without getting the proposal cleared by the state Cabinet,” the source said.
Published 08 July 2024, 00:26 IST