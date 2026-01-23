BDA reclaims 30 guntas in Kengeri, land valued at Rs 35 crore

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Wednesday recovered land to the extent of 30 guntas in Kengeri by clearing unauthorised construction, including sheds.</p>.<p>The recovered land, worth about Rs 35 crore, is situated in Nagadevanahalli village (Survey No 39/3) of Kengeri.</p>.<p>The demolition operation was carried out by the BDA Taskforce comprising of engineers along with the local police.</p>.BDA to auction 83 sites on ‘as is, where is’ basis.<p>In the last six months, the BDA has recovered over 62 acres of encroached land across the city. The total value of the recovered land runs to the tune of at least Rs 2,000 crore.</p>.<p>What next? </p>.<p>Once the land is recovered, the authority auctions them as sites to the public or allots them for different government departments, if there is any request.</p>