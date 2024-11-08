Home
bengaluru

BDA reclaims land worth Rs 12 cr in Peenya 

The operation was conducted by the BDA task force in coordination with BDA engineers and local police.
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 19:29 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 19:29 IST
BengaluruBDApeenya

