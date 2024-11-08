BDA reclaims land worth Rs 12 cr in Peenya 

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) reclaimed encroached land in the Rajajinagar Peenya Industrial Layout on Thursday, using its personnel and machinery for the operation.</p><p>As part of the demolition drive, the BDA removed unauthorised sheds constructed on sites 14 and 15 in Survey No 79 at Peenya village, Yeshwantpur hobli, Bengaluru North taluk. A total of 12,000 square feet of land, valued at approximately Rs 12 crore, was recovered.</p>.BDA e-khata system should be contactless, people-friendly, say residents.<p>The operation was conducted by the BDA task force in coordination with BDA engineers and local police.</p>