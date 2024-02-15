BDA to asphalt roads in parts of Arkavathy Layout

Bengaluru: After a long wait for basic infrastructure, residents of Arkavathy Layout developed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) may finally get asphalted roads.
The BDA has now called tenders to asphalt parts of the housing estate spread across 11 villages in northeastern Bengaluru.
Site allottees say though the sites were allotted nearly 10 years ago, there has hardly been any development and many areas lack basic infrastructure even to this day.
“While there has been development in some areas, many areas like Sampigehalli and Challakere still lack basic infrastructure such as power and water. However, now there has been some progress and we are hoping the works are completed soon,” said Chandrashekar, a member of the Arkavathy Allottees’ Forum.
A senior BDA official said they were awaiting the completion of works taken up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).
“We had laid down mud roads but did not asphalt them since they would be dug open to lay water supply and sewage lines. Now, 70% of the works on laying water and sewage lines have been completed and hence, we decided to begin asphalting,” a senior BDA official said.
The BDA has set a nine-month deadline to complete the works after the tenders are awarded.