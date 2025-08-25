BDA to e-auction 122 sites; fails to give location details

<p>Bengaluru: About two weeks ago, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had put 122 'developed' sites up for e-auction.</p>.<p>Even though the last day to participate in the e-auction ends on Monday, the BDA has not made public the exact locations of these sites by geo-tagging them.</p>.<p>This is expected to receive poor response from the public. </p>.<p>As per the August 11 notification, corner and intermediate sites were identified in layouts including Lingadheeranahalli, Hemmigepura, Valagerehalli, Rachanahalli, Kacharakanahalli, Kothanur, Gollahalli, UM Kaval, Thalaghattapura, BM Kaval, Anjanapura, Sompura, Gubbalala and Chalkere, among others. </p>.Teen cyclist killed in lorry accident near Yelahanka in Bengaluru.<p>After issuing the notification, the BDA usually uploads geo-tagged locations and Google Map links on its website, but has not done so this time.</p>.<p>Observers said that lack of information could mean fewer bidders, subdued competition and potential revenue loss for the BDA, which has lined up several development projects.</p>.<p>After queries from <em>DH</em>, senior BDA officials promised to update the location details on the website immediately. </p>