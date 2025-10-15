<p>Apple on Wednesday (October 15) launched the 2025 series <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-to-launch-new-ipad-pro-macbook-pro-vision-pro-with-m5-silicon-this-month-report-3762869">MacBook Pro</a> with the M5 System-on-Chip (SoC).</p><p>The new MacBook Pro promises to deliver faster and efficient performance than its predecessors. M5 chipset houses 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU (with dedicated Neural Accelerator) and new-gen Neural Engine. It can offer up to 3.5x faster AI performance than M4, and up to 6x faster performance than M1. Also, it can deliver 20 per cent faster multithreaded performance compared to M4 for workloads like code compiling.</p><p>It can handle heavy-duty tasks such as video editing, run generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) applications such as real-time audio transcribing, text-to-image generator, and text-to-video generators faster than ever. Thanks to advanced hardware-accelerated ray tracing, it can support almost all graphics-rich titles and deliver an immersive gaming experience.</p>.Google pledges $15 billion investment in India, to open first AI Hub in Visakhapatnam.<p>With full charge, it can deliver 24 hours of battery life, four hours more than MacBook Pro M1 series and 14 hours more than any Intel chipset-based computer. It supports a 70W USB-C power adapter.</p><p>The new MacBook Pro sports a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a nano-texture option, which offers 1600 nits peak HDR brightness and up to 1000 nits of brightness for SDR content. The device can also connect with two high-resolution external displays.</p><p>It also houses a 12MP Center Stage camera and studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.3. It also features a backlit Magic Keyboard with 78 (US) or 79 (ISO) keys, including 12 full-height function keys and 4 arrow keys in an inverted-T arrangement, a Touch ID sensor, Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities. It also supports force clicks, accelerators, pressure-sensitive drawing and multi-touch gestures.</p>.<p>Apple MacBook Pro M5 supports up to 32GB RAM, up to 4TB storage, supports three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, an HDMI port, and an SDXC card slot.</p><p>The device comes in multiple configurations-- 16GB RAM, 24GB RAM, 32GB RAM-- with 512GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB options-- with prices starting at Rs 1,69,900. With the Education plan, students and teachers can avail discounts and get it for as low as Rs 1,59,900. It is available for pre-order from October 15 and is slated to hit stores next week, on October 22 in India.</p>.Apple unveils ultra-premium iPad Pro with M5 silicon; India price and availability details .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>