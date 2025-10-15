<p>Chamarajanagar: The Forest Department personnel have rescued three tiger cubs that had got separated from their mother, between Punajanuru-Beduguli road, in BRT Tiger Reserve, Chamarajanagar district.</p><p>According to Forest Department officials, two tiger cubs were found at Bajebavi forest area, by the patrolling team, on Sunday. The officials started a combing operation and found another cub on Tuesday. But, their mother remains elusive. </p><p>As per the NTCA guidelines, a Standard Technical Guidance and Monitoring Committee, led by BRT DCF Sripathi has been constituted.</p><p>The tiger cubs have been shifted to the rehabilitation centre at Koorgalli, in Mysuru. The department veterinarians are monitoring them. The mother tiger would be traced soon, officials said.</p><p><strong>Combing operation</strong></p>.Bandipur National Park fosters four abandoned tiger cubs.<p>A combing operation is being conducted, led by NTCA member Malleshappa, veterinarian Dr Adarsha and forest department officials.</p><p>Camp elephants Bheema and Mahendra are being used for the operation. The tigress could not be traced on the first day, said Punajanur ACF Manjunath.</p><p><strong>Possibilities of poaching less</strong></p><p>According to the officials, a tigress usually leaves its cubs while going to hunt a prey, or stays away from them during territorial fights. </p><p>The search operation is being conducted from all angles and the mother tiger would be found soon. As the tiger cubs were found at the core zone around eight km from the human populated area, the chances of poaching the mother tiger are less, officials said.</p>