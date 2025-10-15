Menu
Three cubs rescued in BRT tiger reserve; combing operation launched to trace mother tigress

The tiger cubs have been shifted to the rehabilitation centre at Koorgalli, in Mysuru.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 15:08 IST
