BDA to study feasibility on parallel road to NICE corridor

In 2006, the BDA notified 2,700 acres for the PRR’s Phase II (51 km). In its report to the court, the BDA stated that many illegal constructions have come up on the notified land, particularly in Gottigere, Basavanapura and Pillaganahalli. However, landowners say they cannot legally utilise their properties because they have been notified to build the PRR whose alignment is mentioned in the Revised Master Plan 2015.