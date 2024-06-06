BDA vacates office, leased to a private firm, in Vijayanagar

Bengaluru: Starting Monday, a private firm will take custody of the commercial complex, owned by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in Vijayanagar, for a period of 65 years.
With the Congress-led state government giving its consent to privatise the private property, the BDA has decided to shift its divisional office to a different place.
In a press release, the BDA said the office of the executive engineer and four sub-divisions, along with Revenue Department of the West Division, will be shifted from the Vijayanagar BDA complex to Gnanabharathi Layout (near Metro pillar No 594) on Mysuru Road.
On May 6, DH had reported that the BDA was planning to privatise seven of its complexes by allowing private companies to build either shopping malls or offices for commercial exploitation.
Bengaluru-based M-FAR Developers Pvt Ltd has received the concessionaire agreement to redevelop the Vijayanagar BDA complex. As per the contract, it can build 12,904 square metre of built-up area, comprising a total of ground plus five floors. It is required to provide car parking for 232 vehicles.
In return, the BDA will earn Rs 2.36 crore per year, which residents say is clearly not a better deal for the authority.
Published 05 June 2024, 21:32 IST