BDA's acquisition plan grips apartment residents with fear in Bengaluru’s Ganigarahalli

Bengaluru: Residents of an apartment in North Bengaluru’s Ganigarahalli are living in fear after the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) marked a portion of their building for acquisition to widen the existing two-lane road.

The BDA’s plan to build a 30-metre road, they say, will come in the way of 16 flats as the authority wants to acquire land on which ten pillars of the apartment are standing.

To make matters worse, the 30-metre road has been mentioned in the revised master plan (RMP) 2015 but the BDA does not have a record of widening all roads as per the RMP document.