<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based PSU BEML is set to roll out the first train for Namma Metro's Pink Line on Friday, ending six months of uncertainty over the prototype, sources in the know told <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p>The six-coach trainset will be unveiled in the presence of senior BEML management and BMRCL officials. </p>.<p>It will, however, take a few more days to dispatch the train from BEML's New Thippasandra plant. The prototype will be moved 20 km to the Kothanur depot by trailers. </p>.Delhi metro to develop customised data management system for BMRCL.<p>Originally slated for delivery in June 2025, the prototype was delayed due to shortage of key equipment and delays in type tests, <span class="italic"><em>DH</em></span> reported on November 7. </p>.<p>The delay has raised concerns about the BMRCL's plans to open the Pink Line's 7.5-km elevated section by May 2026. The BMRCL needs 6-8 trains to begin operations. </p>.<p>In August, BEML Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy had told <span class="italic"><em>DH</em></span> that 20 trains would be delivered by March 2026. </p>.<p>But at the current pace, BEML is unlikely to supply eight trains in the next five months. </p>.<p>BEML won a Rs 3,177-crore contract on August 7, 2023, to supply 53 driverless trainsets — 37 for the Blue Line and 16 for the Pink Line. </p>.<p>It later received a Rs 405-crore top-up order for seven more Pink Line trains and another Rs 414-crore order for six Yellow Line trains. </p>.<p>Once the prototype arrives, the BMRCL will seek statutory approvals from the Ministry of Railways, the Research Designs and Standards Organisations (RDSO) and the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for the new rolling stock. </p>.<p>The Pink Line is slated to open in two phases — the elevated section in May 2026 and the 13.76-km underground section (Dairy Circle-Nagawara) in December 2026. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, BEML has secured a Rs 157-crore contract to manufacture 15 sets (30 cars) of Switch Rail Grinding Machines from Loram Rail Maintenance India Pvt Ltd. </p>.<p>These machines, designed for precision grinding of railway switches and crossings, will support Indian Railways' efforts to modernise track maintenance and improve operational efficiency, BEML said. </p>