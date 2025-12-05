Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: K R Puram–Nagawara service road shut until Wednesday for pipeline work

The K G Halli traffic police have issued an advisory announcing a week-long trial closure of all vehicular movement on the Ambedkar Ground service road.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 20:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 20:03 IST
BengaluruK R PuramNagawara

Follow us on :

Follow Us