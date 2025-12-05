<p>Bengaluru: Commuters on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between KR Puram and Nagawara will face disruptions from Thursday as the BWSSB begins pipeline maintenance work in the area.</p>.<p>The K G Halli traffic police have issued an advisory announcing a week-long trial closure of all vehicular movement on the Ambedkar Ground service road.</p>.<p>The restrictions will be in place till December 10. Traffic police have urged motorists to plan ahead and use the designated alternative routes to ensure smoother movement during the civic works.</p>.Bengaluru: Dodda Alada Mara road access cut off for 9 months as rail bridge work begins.<p><strong>Restricted corridors</strong></p>.<p>The ORR service road from KR Puram towards Nagawara and the Thanisandra stretch between Ambedkar Ground Junction and Nagawara Junction. </p>.<p><strong>Diversion routes</strong></p>.<p>Vehicles from Thanisandra to Hebbal: Turn left at Nagawara Junction, take U-turn at Hennur Junction, proceed to Hebbal.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Vehicles from KR Puram to Nagawara/Thanisandra:</span> Turn right at HBR Layout 1st Cross (near Forest Office), take mandatory right onto Nagawara Main Road.</p>.<p><span class="bold">BMTC buses from KR Puram to Nagawara/Thanisandra: </span>Turn left at Malabar Junction, proceed on HBR Layout 1st Main Road, right onto 5th Cross Road, left onto 14th Main Road, right onto Nagawara Main Road.</p>