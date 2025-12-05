Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Private operators report 30-40 drunk drivers every month, industry insiders say

Most large companies use breathalysers before departure and at stops, but smaller operators do not. Drivers often obtain alcohol mid-journey, with some testing at over twice the legal limit.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 20:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 20:06 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us