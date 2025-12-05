<p>Bengaluru: Passengers and operators warn of increasing drunk driving on night and interstate bus routes.</p>.<p>A viral video shows a drunk bus driver refusing to stop, despite repeated passenger requests. On the Kozhikode-Bengaluru route, the conductor was found passed out next to the driver.</p>.Bengaluru: Gandhi Bazaar footpath clearance an 'eyewash' as encroachments return.<p>Similar incidents have been reported on the Tamil Nadu-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Mangaluru routes, with some cases involving both drivers found with alcohol on board.</p>.<p>Most major operators confirm catching drunk drivers in similar situations monthly.</p>.<p>Most large companies use breathalysers before departure and at stops, but smaller operators do not. Drivers often obtain alcohol mid-journey, with some testing at over twice the legal limit.</p>.<p>A shortage of younger drivers worsens the problem. "Most drivers are older and habitual drinkers, but we cannot replace them as few new drivers join the sector," a manager said.</p>.<p>New WhatsApp group</p>.<p>To curb habitual offenders, bus operators have formed a WhatsApp group to share details and photos of errant drivers, said Radhakrishna Holla, president, Karnataka State Travel Operators' Association.</p>.<p>"The government must crack down on such drivers. The Rs 10,000 fine usually burdens operators, while drivers go unpunished. Licences must be terminated," he said.</p>.<p>MP Omkareshwari, Additional Commissioner of Transport (Enforcement South), said her department had not received complaints or handled cases of drunk driving.</p>.<p>Special drive targets bus drivers</p>.<p>The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) held a special drive for long-distance bus drivers on November 28, from 8 pm to 11.30 pm.</p>.<p>Of 2,583 private buses checked, 16 drivers were booked for drunk driving. Cases were filed and licences sent for suspension.</p>.<p>The timing targeted the surge of weekend outbound buses, said Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).</p>.<p>A similar drive in West Bengaluru last week found five drunk drivers among 1,035 buses checked.</p>