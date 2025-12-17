Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengalurean’s artwork set for Ayodhya unveiling

When Metrolife visited her on Monday evening, a woman and her daughter-in-law had stopped by for a brief 'darshan'.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 21:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 21:09 IST
India NewsBengaluruMetrolifeArtwork

Follow us on :

Follow Us