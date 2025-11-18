<p>Bengaluru: A 55-year-old man was fatally assaulted during a drunken brawl over a minor issue in Chikkajala.</p>.<p>The victim, Narayanaswamy, was a daily wage worker.</p>.<p>Police said Narayanaswamy quarrelled with his friend Muni Venkatappa outside a bar after drinking on November 11.</p>.Bengaluru: Woman found murdered at home in Hongasandra .<p>In the altercation, Narayanaswamy allegedly fractured Venkatappa’s hand.</p>.<p>Shortly after, Venkatappa’s son Ajay confronted Narayanaswamy, demanding he take his father for treatment. When Narayanaswamy did not respond, Ajay assaulted him and fled.</p>.<p>Bystanders took Narayanaswamy to a nearby hospital, where he died on Sunday.</p>.<p>Chikkajala police arrested Ajay, 26, an online food delivery agent, soon after Narayanaswamy’s death and remanded him to judicial custody.</p>