Bengaluru Airport bags global awards

Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has won the title ‘Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia’ at the 2024 Skytrax World Airport Awards. The award was based on feedback recorded in a customer satisfaction survey.
The airport’s Terminal 2 secured the second position in the ‘World’s Best New Airport Terminal’ category, recognizing terminals opened within the last 18 months before the awards. This award encompasses the full range of airport facilities, staff services, and customer experience evaluation, as stated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in a statement. The awards ceremony was held at the Passenger Terminal Expo in Frankfurt, Germany, on April 17.
BIAL CEO Hari Marar stated that the accolades served as a driving force to further enhance the passenger experience at BLR Airport.
Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, noted that the global quality reputation of Bengaluru Airport continued to grow, with the opening of T2 in 2023 representing “significant progress” in the customer experience.
The Skytrax World Airport Awards recognize airports that excel in delivering unparalleled customer experiences. For the 2024 edition of the awards, feedback was collected from airport customers of over 100 nationalities during a seven-month survey period, conducted at over 550 airports worldwide. This feedback provides valuable insights into the customer experience across various aspects of airport service and facilities, from check-in to departure, the statement added.
