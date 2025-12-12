Menu
Bengaluru airport posts 5,904 metric tonnes of coriander trade this season

During the June-November 2025 season, the airport handled 5,904 metric tonnes of coriander, a 13% increase year-on-year.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 20:52 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 20:52 IST
Bengaluru newsKempegowda International Airport

