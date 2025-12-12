<p>Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has posted 13% rise in coriander trade this season.</p>.<p>During the June-November 2025 season, the airport handled 5,904 metric tonnes of coriander, a 13% increase year-on-year.</p>.<p>This season saw movement across 22 domestic destinations, with notable growth in shipments from northern and central markets. Lucknow, Varanasi, and Jaipur, in particular, recorded a significant volume increase, the airport stated.</p>.<p>Kolkata accounted for the highest share of coriander traffic, followed by Delhi, Bagdogra, Ranchi, and Patna.</p>.Strict action against violators during New Year 2026 celebrations: Bengaluru Commissioner.<p>The airport also facilitated movement to five more domestic destinations — Agartala, Agra, Nagpur, Amritsar, and Port Blair.</p>.<p>"The season’s agri-cargo volumes reflect evolving demand patterns and expanding domestic linkages, while reinforcing BLR Airport’s role in facilitating efficient, scalable agri-cargo operations to support India’s growing agricultural trade," the statement said.</p>