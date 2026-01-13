<p>Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) recorded an 8% increase in passenger traffic in 2025.</p>.<p>The figure rose from 40.73 million in 2024 to 43.82 million in 2025.</p>.<p>A statement from the management said the airport recorded its highest-ever single-day passenger count of 1,37,317 on November 23. Air traffic movements peaked at 837 on October 19, and the average daily figure for the year was 765.</p>.<p>The daily international departures increased from 38 in 2024 to 51 in 2025. KIA is connected to 113 passenger destinations, including 79 domestic and 34 international cities.</p>.Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport set for major technological upgrade this year.<p>"CY 2025 was a demanding year for India’s aviation sector, marked by volatility alongside recovery. BLR Airport was no exception.</p>.<p>“What distinguished the year for us was a disciplined and resilient response, maintaining operational stability, supporting airline partners, and strengthening network connectivity.</p>.<p>“As the year progressed, we responsibly and strategically scaled both passenger and cargo operations, focusing on future readiness,” said Girish Nair, Chief Operating Officer, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).</p>.<p>The airport handled 5,20,985 tonnes of cargo in 2025, a 5% year-on-year increase over 2024.</p>