Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

KIA sees passenger traffic rise to 43.82 million in 2025

The figure rose from 40.73 million in 2024 to 43.82 million in 2025.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 02:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 02:05 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKempegowda International AirportKIA

Follow us on :

Follow Us