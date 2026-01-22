<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> airport staffer has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=South%20Korea">South Korean</a> woman on the premises of the Kempegowda International Airport on January 19. </p><p>The accused, Affaann Ahmed, allegedly harassed the woman on the pretext of inspection. </p><p>According to the airport police, Ahmed allegedly said that a beeping sound was coming from the woman’s bag and asked her to be checked separately, after which he took her to the men's toilet and touched her inappropriately. </p>.Bengaluru police arrest Haryana man for stalking Insta influencer.<p>The woman complained to the airport security staff, who immediately detained the accused and handed him over to the airport police. The CCTV camera footage confirmed the same, the police told <em>ANI. </em></p><p>Airport officials said Ahmed had no right to physically check or frisk passengers, adding that he was expected to alert immigration or CISF personnel if he suspected something.</p><p>Further, he should have ensured that the frisking should have been conducted by authorised female staff, especially in the case of women passengers.</p><p>The Kempegowda Airport police have registered a case against the accused, and he has been arrested. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.</p><p>The police are continuing their investigation into the case. </p>