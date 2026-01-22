<p>Thiruvananthapuram: While the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Thursday disrupted the proceedings in the Kerala Assembly over the Sabarimala gold row, the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) countered it by raising key accused Unnikrishnan Potti's meeting with senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. </p><p>As the session began, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan raised the issue. He demanded the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan. Subsequently the opposition MLAs trooped to the well of the house raising banners and shouting slogans. </p>.Kerala Governor avoided few portions of the policy address in the House: CM Vijayan.<p>Parliamentary affairs minister M B Rajesh said that the UDF was trying to avoid a discussion in the house as the connection of the key accused Unnikrishnan Potti with Gandhi and Congress MPs already came out. </p><p>General education minister V Sivankutty also raised the allegation against Sonia Gandhi and sought a probe. </p>.<p>CPI(M) MLA K K Shailaja later alleged that Potti even presented a bracelet to Sonia. </p><p>Congress countered by showing a picture of former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran with Potti and his family members. </p><p>While Congress raised the viral parody song 'Pottiye Kettiye' that accuses comrades of making the way for Potti at Sabarimala, LDF members countered it by alleging that Congress made the way for Potti to Sabarimala. </p><p>As the opposition continued with the proceedings, speaker A N Shamseer rushed through the proceedings and adjourned the house for the day. </p><p>The opposition members later staged a sit in at the entrance of the house. </p>