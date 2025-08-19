Menu
Bengaluru auto fare revision: Metrology dept begins meter recalibration

Auto drivers have time till October 31 to get their meters recalibrated and verified. They will be charged Rs 500 for verification — Rs 350 payable to manufacturers and Rs 150 to the department.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 20:53 IST
