<p>Bengaluru: The Legal Metrology Department has begun meter recalibration and verification in line with the revised auto fares, a senior official said.</p>.<p>"The process is moving slowly as manufacturers are yet to procure the integrated circuit needed to update meters to the new fare of Rs 36 for the first 2 km and Rs 18 for every additional kilometre. But it is in progress, and our inspectors are on the ground,” the official told <em>DH</em>.</p>.Auto shares race ahead, at 10-month high after ‘small car’ tax cut buzz.<p>Auto drivers have time till October 31 to get their meters recalibrated and verified. They will be charged Rs 500 for verification — Rs 350 payable to manufacturers and Rs 150 to the department.</p>.<p>Many drivers, however, said they are unaware of the process.</p>.<p>“We have received no official notification about when and where to get the meters recalibrated. When I visited the department last week, I was sent back as the process had not begun. I will go again this week,” said Ravi AK, a 55-year-old auto driver.</p>