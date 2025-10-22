<p>Washington: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Tuesday that he had communicated to Hamas that the militant group must disarm or it will be forced to.</p><p>On Monday, Hamas freed the last living Israeli hostages from Gaza, and Israel sent home busloads of Palestinian detainees under a ceasefire deal brokered by Trump, but Hamas has not publicly committed to downing its weapons.</p>.UK deploys small number of military officers to Israel following US request.<p>"If they don't disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently," Trump said during a meeting at the White House with Argentine President Javier Milei.</p><p>Trump said he communicated this to Hamas and they had agreed to disarm, as his 20-point peace proposal stated.</p><p>"I spoke to Hamas, and I said, you're going to disarm, right? Yes, sir, we're going to disarm. That's what they told me," Trump said, later clarifying that he passed the message through intermediaries.</p><p>The outlook for Trump's peace plan has darkened since he returned from a visit to Israel and Egypt on Monday.</p><p>Israel restricted aid into Gaza and kept the enclave's border shut on Tuesday, while re-emergent Hamas fighters demonstrated their grip by executing men in the street.</p><p>Trump downplayed Hamas killing members of other gangs as it reasserts its grip on security. </p>