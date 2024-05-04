Bengaluru beats the heat with second day of rain, IMD predicts more showers 

Bengaluru: Following nearly six months of dry weather, Bengaluru witnessed light to moderate rainfall for the second day running on Friday.
The afternoon saw a heavy cloud cover envelop the city, leading to rain in most parts.
By 9.30 pm, data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre's (KSNDMC) Varuna Mitra dashboard revealed that Nayandahalli received the highest rainfall of 29.5 mm, followed by Rajarajeshwari Nagar with 29 mm. At least 25 other wards in the city recorded rainfall exceeding 10 mm.
While the rain offered a break from Bengaluru's scorching summer heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius on Friday, which is nearly four degrees above the average May temperature in the city.
"Since the rains usually start during the afternoon or evening, the city is still recording high temperatures. However, the night minimum temperature may come down a little owing to these rains,” a senior IMD official said.
The IMD has predicted cloudy weather and light rains to continue in Bengaluru for the next two days. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The agency is also forecasting good rains after May 6, which is expected to significantly reduce the temperatures in the city.
"Usually, Bengaluru receives more rain during May. Given the weather conditions, we expect more days of rain in May,” the official said.
With 24.8 degrees Celsius, Bengaluru recorded the warmest May night on May 2 this year. Heavier rains are expected to bring down night temperatures in the coming days.
Published 03 May 2024, 23:53 IST