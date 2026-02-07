Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Bellandur lake bund widening raises dumping concerns

The group has also alleged that substantial quantities of soil, debris and construction waste are being dumped within the lakebed, effectively increasing ground levels.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 21:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 21:33 IST
Bengaluru newsBellandurDumping

Follow us on :

Follow Us